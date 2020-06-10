Throughout the Spring and Summer months the Goodfellow Shoe Fund organization continues to receive gifts and donations. Starting in July volunteers will start working with families in need of school shoes to have them properly fitted, so they are ready for the start of the school season. Two local businesses help measure and find the right fit for each child, those being The Sports Shoppe and Brown’s Shoe Fit. The organization is anticipating an even more need of this service this year. The organization will accept any donations or gifts throughout the year. Recent donations:
» $20; Anonymous, Deborah Woods-Wingett in memory of Jan Baker.
» $25; Paulette Stefka in memory of Joy Marie Conrad, Linda and Al Schimek in memory of Jan Baker and Evonne Burkholder.
» $40; Gerri and Gary McCandless in memory of Virginia Montgomery.
» $50; Marcia and Stephen Webb in memory of Verna Batten.
» $100, Isabel Kinney, Odean Colonial Chapel in memory of Marie Beebe, Big Red Liquor.
Red Can collection sites:
» Big Red at the Barn $62.69.
» Sports Shoppe $24.46.
» Pop Corner $11.02.
» Allsorts and Mug coffee shop $10.
Memorials and gifts can be made to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund throughout the year. Donations can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101, or to Great Western Bank P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69101.
Application forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silber St. For more information contact Paulette Stefka at 308-530-2710.
