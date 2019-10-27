The Goodfellow Shoe Fund of North Platte had its annual meeting on Oct. 7.
The following officers were elected: president, Paulette Stefka; first vice president, Jana Greenwood; second vice president, Kim Wieseler; secretary, Sherry Polk; treasurer, Betty Sones; assistant treasurer, Linda Schimek.
Board members are Judy Hansen, Betty Gilsdorf, Jane Wilkinson, Joan Johansen, Kathleen Keenan, Marge Thomas, Kate Voss, Mary States, Clare Mesmer, Mary Beth Kilgore, Karen Miller, Nancy Baxtar, Glee Smith, Karen Miller and JoAnn Grady. Twenty-three additional volunteers serve as shoe buyers for the organization to assist families with the process of getting shoes fitted.
The Goodfellow Shoe fund purchased 488 pairs of shoes for children in Lincoln County during the fiscal year Sept. 1, 2018 to Aug. 31, 2019. In addition to the shoes, two pairs of socks were also given to each child when the shoes were purchased.
The annual shoe fund drive will be from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. However, donations and memorials are accepted and welcomed all year. Red cans will be placed at a business during the fund drive.
The support and generosity of the North Platte and surrounding Lincoln County communities allows the shoe fund to continue to fill the need for shoes for school aged children.
Donations can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101, or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103.
Applications forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Building, 200 S. Silber St. For more information contact Paulette Stefka at 308-530- 2710.
