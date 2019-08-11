Although it is still during the hot days of summer, Goodfellow Shoe Fund will soon be entering the busiest time of the year for the organization, a press release said.
“The volunteer board and members appreciate the community efforts for this cause. Many children in need of school shoes benefit from our project and soon many families with a need will be fitted for tennis shoes for the school season approaching,” the press release said.
Brown’s Shoe Fit and The Sports Shoppe have once again agreed to help the organization properly measure and fit each child.
“We thank them for the continued support and time of their well trained staff to do this for our organization,” the release said.
Gifts and Memorials can be made at any time to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund throughout the year. Donations can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund P.O. Box 923, North Platte, Ne 69101 or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, Ne 69103
Applications forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Building, 200 S. Silber St.
Recent donations and memorials:
» $15: Steve and Jean Kay in memory of Harriet Nielsen.
» $20: Ann Reicheneker in memory of Sharon Beisner; Ralph and Teresa Jessen in memory of Sharon Beisner.
» $25: Margaret Bonk in memory of Harriet Nielsen.
» $30: BLET Division 388 in memory of Sharon Beisner; Ann and Todd Bissell in memory of Harriet Nielsen; Beth Forney in memory of Harriet Nielsen.
» $50: Bradley Nielsen in memory of Harriet Nielsen.
» $100: Ron and Kathy Beisner in memory of Sharon Beisner; Three Cedars Home Instead in memory of Harriet Nielsen; Rich and Patty Birch in memory Harriet Nielsen; Cynthia and Larry Seckman in memory of Harriet Nielsen.
» $12.65: Sports Shoppe Red collection can.
» 82 pairs of socks: Marsha Gosnell.
For more information, contact Paulette Stefka at 308 530-2710.