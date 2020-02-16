February is the perfect month to give a gift in honor or memory of a loved one. If it may be a neighbor, friend, co-worker or family member in order to help a child in need receive a pair of school shoes, says a press release from Goodfellow Shoe Fund.
“As a new semester of school approaches, Good fellow Shoe Fund will continue to work to meet the need for shoes for the children of North Platte and Lincoln County,” the release said. “The organization is run completely by volunteers who give of their time and resources to assist in helping meet its goals. The shoe fund wishes to thank all of the donors who help to make the mission of shoes possible.”
Recent donations and memorials:
» $10: Anonymous.
» $20: Dalene Skates.
» $25: Jana Greenwood in memory of Clay Cooper.
» $30: Mel and Michelle McNea in memory of Gil Poese.
» $50: Randy Richards; Rob and Paulette Stefka in memory of Don Mentzer.
» $100: Sheryl and Larry Schubert, Margaret Voils, Lyle and Sue Yanken in memory of Evelyn and Clifton Yanken; Mark and Pam Tillman.
» $130: Great Western Bank.
» $460: Family and Friends in memory of Julaine Thomsen.
Red Collection Cans:
» $9.67: Allsorts Boutique and Mug Coffee Shop.
» $22.00: Trends.
» $61.00: A to Z Books.
Gifts and Memorials can be made at any time to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund throughout the year. Donations can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101 or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69101. Applications forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Building, 200 S. Silber St., North Platte. For more information, contact Paulette Stefka at 308-530-2710.
