The Goodfellow Shoe Fund is well into their campaign of purchasing shoes for needy North Platte and Lincoln County families.
Shoe purchasing for families in need is well underway in North Platte and all of Lincoln County with Goodfellow Shoe Fund.
Many children will be fitted for tennis shoes throughout the year because of the program.
“The volunteer board and members appreciate the community efforts for this cause,” the organization said in a press release.
The organization is also looking for businesses who will place donation can at their locations throughout the county. If you are interested in helping the shoe fund with a donation can, contact Paulette Stefka at 308-530-2710. Gifts and Memorials can be made at any time to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund throughout the year. Donations can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101 or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103.
Recent donations:
» $25: Marge and Sam Thomas in memory of Wes Grady; Patty Engdahl in memory of Verna Barney; Jane and Daren Wilkinson in memory of Wes Grady; Don and Sandy Peters.
» $35: Crawford Memorial.
» $50: Mesmer family in memory of Wes Grady; Darlene Small in memory of Everett Small.
» $100: Anonymous; Mary and Justin Roberts, in memory of Wes Grady.
» $130: First State Bank.
» $150: American Legion Auxillary.
» $400: Buffalo Bill Kiwanis.
» $667: George and Marjorie Robertson fund.
» $13.01: Sports Shoppe collection can.
» $11.30: Allsorts Boutique & Mug Coffee Shop collection can.
» $44.45: Brown’s Shoe Fit collection can.
Brown’s Shoe Fit and The Sports Shoppe have once again agreed to help the organization properly measure and fit each child properly.
“We thank them for the continued support and time of their well-trained staff to do this for our organization,” the release said.
Applications forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Building, 200 S. Silber St. For more information, contact Stefka at 308-530-2710
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.