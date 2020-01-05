The Goodfellow Shoe Fund has received generous donations throughout the holiday season, according to a press release from the group last week.
Many children will be fitted for tennis shoes throughout the year because of those donations.
“The volunteer board and members appreciate the community efforts for this cause,” the release said.
The Goodfellow Shoe fund purchased 488 pairs of shoes for children in Lincoln County during the fiscal year from Sept. 1, 2018, to Aug. 31, 2019. In addition to the shoes, two pairs of socks were also given to each child when the shoes were purchased.
Recent donations and memorials:
» $20, anonymous.
» $25, Robert and Gaylene Davis in honor of their parents; Paulette and Rob Stefka in memory of Jackie Tighe; Jan George and family in memory of Ken and Tim George; Betty and Eugene Gilsdorf; Janie and Lee Sedlacek in memory of Danny and Mary Tobiasson.
» $30, Gary McCandless in memory of Virginia Riley; Tammy and George Jenkins.
» $40, Norma Trofholz in memory of Ron Trofholz; Richard and Penny Barnes in memory of Darin W. Barnes.
» $50, Georgia and Douglas Spelts in memory of Lloyd and Anna Maree Ranney and L.P. and Lucile Spelts; Kay and Don Lucas; Paulette and Rob Stefka in memory of Alice Hansen; Paulette and Rob Stefka in memory of JoAnn Engbrecht; Nancy and Doyce Williams; Anna Schumacher in memory of Daniel Curtis family; Gary and Nancy Byrne in memory of Hannah Huckfeldt; Karen Robertson in memory of Clyde, Leota, Harry and Mary Kinner; Paulette and Rob Stefka in memory of Ron Mahnken; Liz Dailey winner of Gateway Realty Donation.
» $60, Kay Weiss in memory of Bob Weiss; Kari and Pat Richards in memory of Ken Claudson.
» $75, Vicki and Stewart Holmes in memory of Neil and Bev Holmes; Don and Barb Frels in memory of Fred and Lilly Frels and Cleve and Becky Miller.
» $100, Sandra, Don and Zane Peters in memory of Zach Peters; Daren and Jane Wilkinson in memory of Alice Hansen and Pat Wendt; Allsorts Boutique and Mug Coffee; Carolyn Gant; Joe and Jean Whyte; Cynthia and Dwight Montgomery; Jean Niedan; Margaret and Samuel Thomas in memory of their parents; Reta Kimball in memory of Red, Helen and Clair Kimball, Twila and Monte Smith; Susan Brown Wesslund in memory of Robert and Norma Brown; Cheryl and Stephen Jewell; Judy and Don Noonan; Sheryl and Larry Schubert in memory of Evely and Clifton Yanken; Lincoln County Farm Bureau.
» $120, Gary and Jerry Neal.
» $132, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.
» $150, United Methodist Church; Karen and Robert Downs in memory of family.
» $200, Hershey Lions Club; Carolyn and Gary Rickett in honor of Clint and Jennifer Schafer; Lorence Blasé in memory of wife, Marge Blasé, and son Doug Blasé.
» $250, Rotary Club of North Platte.
» $300, Deniece Bargell.
» $350, It’s Not About The Book Club.
» $400, Union Pacific Employee Union, Club No. 8; North Platte Kentucky Fried Chicken Dine-out Day.
» $500, Lincoln County Medical Society; Fred Fiedler in memory of Anita Fiedler “The Potato Salad Lady.”
» $600, Christian Linn in memory of Dick, Shirley and Mike Linn.
» $1000, Thrift Center for the Handicap.
Red Collection Cans:
» $5, Brown’s Shoe Fit.
» $11.69, Big Red Liquor at the Barn.
» $12.20, Pop Corner.
» $12.56, Allsorts Boutique and Mug Coffee.
» $13.81, Starting Gate Liquor.
» $18.20, Orr’s Cleaners.
» $35.26, City Discount Liquor.
» $102, Lincoln Highway Diner-Airport.
Gifts and Memorials can be made at any time to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund at P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101, or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103.
Applications forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Building, 200 S. Silber St. For more information, contact Paulette Stefka at 308-530-2710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.