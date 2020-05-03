The Goodfellows Shoe Fund was formed 73 years ago to aid in purchasing school shoes for families in need and the organization is still available today for that mission.
Now more than ever that need will be great this next school year to provide tennis shoes for children, according to a press release from the organization. The organization serves North Platte and all of Lincoln County.
North Platte Giving Day is Wednesday and online donations have already begun. Goodfellow Shoe Fund is one of the 69 local non profit participating in this community giving event.
“As you consider your choice of giving we would be most grateful for your consideration of a gift to help purchase a pair of shoes,” the board wrote in the release.
Donors are able to give online at northplattegivingday.org or mail a check to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1321, North Platte, NE 69103. Also,local giving sites to drop off checks are bills U-Save Pharmacy, Prarie Arts Center, Orr’s Cleaners and Mid-Nebraska Foundation. The expected giving sites will accommodate social distancing. This is the fifth year Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation has hosted this giving event.
“The organization appreciates the generosity of the donors throughout the year as well as the volunteers that help with the shoe fitting appointments with the families,” the release said. “The organization has purchased 500 pairs of shoes this past year along with two pairs of socks are given to each child. We also would like to thank the Sports Shoppe and Browns Shoe Fit for a trained staff to make sure each child is measured and fitted properly. With this combined team effort the mission to get shoes to families comes together.”
Recent donations:
» $10: GK Feeney in memory of Orrin Dean Brooks.
» $20: Lemoyne and Rhonda Dailey in memory of Orrin Dean Brooks.
» $25: Gordy and Kate Voss in memory of Arleen Petersen; Susan and Tom Collins in memory of Orrin Dean Brooks; Jennifer R. Priest in memory of Orrin Dean Brooks.
» $40: Carolyn Rickett in honor of Clint Schafer.
» $80: First Presbyterian Church.
» $100: Brenda and Gary Brooks in memory of Orrin D. Brooks.
» $200: Anonymous in memory of JoAnn Engbtecht.
» $200: Network for Good.
Red collection can:
» $62.85: Big Red Liquor at the Barn.
Gifts and Memorials can be made at any time to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund throughout the year. Donations can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 923 , North Platte, NE 69101 or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69101.
Application forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silber St. For more information contact Paulette Stefka at 308 530-2710.
