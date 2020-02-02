Goodfellow Shoe Fund just ended with its Red Can drive and acknowledged the following businesses in a press release:
Sports Shoppe, Browns Shoe Fit, Allsorts Gifts and MUG Coffee, Orr’s Cleaners, Attitudes, Maple Park Dentistry, Pop Corner, Big Red Liquor at the Barn, Starting Gate Liquors, Trends, A to Z Books, Lincoln Highway Diner, Studio 54, Flower Market, City Discount Liquor, Double Dips, Espresso Shoppe, Bible Supplies, Western Nebraska Bank, Jazzercise, Westfield Gary’s for allowing the organization to place cans and to put up a Giving Tree and Kentucky Fried Chicken for allowing the organization to place a donation can in the restaurant and for hosting a Dine Out Day.
The all-volunteer organization was formed 72 years ago to provide a pair of well-fitting school shoes to a child who may not otherwise be able to have them. The organization serves families in North Platte and all of Lincoln County. In addition to tennis shoes, two pairs of socks are also given to each child when the shoes are fitted.
The Sports Shoppe and Browns Shoe Fit of North Platte make sure each child is measured and properly fitted with quality shoes.
“We appreciate the team’s effort with each family,” said a press release from the organization.
Recent donations and memorials include:
» $20: James Joseph Ambrosia in memory of James S. Ambrosia; James Joseph Ambrosia in memory of James Ambrosia.
» $40: Hot Shot Card Club; Donna Collins in memory of Pete Collins, Connie Fleck, Pam Abegg and other family members.
» $50: Morning Fellowship of Presbyterian Women in honor of Philis Sexton, Pat Johnsen, Margaret Johnson, Anne Baxter and Gertrude Stewart; McChesney Martin Sagehorn in memory of Joanne Engbrecht; Betty Kenton in memory of Orville Kenton; Patricia and Richard Sedlacek; Gordy and Kate Voss; Phyllis and D.J. Swigart; Linda and Albert Schimek in memory of Terry Tatman and Nancy Hipwell; Patricia and Roy Wagner in memory of Joanne Engbrecht; Linda and Albert Schimek in memory of Marlene Tatman and Clayton Cooper.
» $75: Stewart and Vicki Holmes in memory of Neil and Bev Holmes, Conner and Frances White, Doris Redding Gill
» $100: Sharon Hollen in honor of friends and in memory of loved ones; Ron and Kathy Beisner in memory of Sharon Beisner; the Barners, the Smiths and the Cools; Jane and Daren Wilkinson in memory of Frank Paloucek and Clay Cooper.
» $125: Marion and D.N. Effenbeck in memory of Alice Hanson.
» $150: Paulette and Robert Stefka in memory of Betty Joan Schwartz, Clayton Cooper and Frank J. Paloucek.
» $250: Kim and Nancy Baxter in memory of Craig Baxter.
» $300: Shary and Ronald Asher.
» $600: Ralph “Joe” and Dorothy Conger Community Foundation Grant.
» 60 pairs of socks: First Christian Church.
Red collection cans:
» Brown’s Shoe Fit: $22.50.
» Big Red Liquor at the Barn: $31.38.
» Pop Corner: $10.58.
» Starting Gate Liquor: $10.19.
» Orr’s Cleaners: $79.76.
» City Discount Liquor: $41.44.
» Lincoln Highway Diner: $17.91.
» Studio 54: $4.40.
» Bible Supplies: $6.98.
» Flower Market: $7.05.
» Gary’s Westfield: $8.15.
» Attitudes: $8.21.
» Double Dips: $10.88.
» Espresso Shoppe: $17.01.
» Western Nebraska Bank: $21.35.
» Kentucky Fried Chicken: $40.21.
Gifts and memorials can be made at any time to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund throughout the year at Goodfellow Shoe Fund P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101 or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103.
Applications forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Building, 200 S. Silber St. For more information, contact Paulette Stefka at 308-530-2710.
