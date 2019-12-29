Gosper County woman is named Cattlewoman of Year

LINCOLN — Tricia Grabenstein of Gosper County is the Nebraska Cattlewoman of the Year. Grabenstein was presented the award by NCW’s Consumer Education and Promotion Committee Dec. 12 at the group’s annual convention and trade show.
The award, sponsored by Purina, was presented by Chair Gina Hudson. It is given to individuals who have made a difference in the beef industry, volunteering their time to help with consumer promotions and education program.
“The committee could not do their work without these volunteers,” a press release from the organization said.
Grabenstein has always been a part of beef promotion. After graduating from college, she helped start the Nebraska Cattlemen Curtis affiliate. Tricia is involved with the NCW education projects, planning the educational materials used at the birthing pavilion at the Nebraska State Fair, along with working on the largest ag classroom in Nebraska. She has also helped with the Nebraska Beef in Schools program over the years. Grabenstein has been an active part of her family’s cattle operation as she thoroughly enjoys working side by side with her husband, Todd.
“Tricia has been a joy to work with over the years of her involvement with NCW and I look forward to growing that relationship in the years to come, promoting our industry with youth and consumers across the state,” Hudson said.
