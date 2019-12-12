LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
» Board of Barber Examiners: Joshua Vasquez, Kearney
» Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities: Brenda M. Delancey, Bennington; Matthew R. Kaslon, Grand Island; Jennifer Meints, Lincoln; Cheryl L. Montgomery, Fremont; Ryan Moore, Papillion; Sharon Orduna, Omaha; Rachel Siffring, Rising City; Wayne Stuberg, PT, Ph.D., FAPTA, Omaha; Jane Ziebarth-Bovill, Kearney.
» Board of Educational Lands and Funds: Glenn R. Wilson Jr., Grand Island.
» Enhanced Wireless 911 Advisory Board: Timothy John Higgins, Kearney.
» Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission: Patrick J. Borchers, Omaha.
» Governor’s Youth Advisory Council: Wei-Qi A. Chan, Lincoln; Emelia E. Richling, Grand Island.
» Nebraska State Historical Society Board: Richard L. Herink, Lincoln.
» Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice: CesShandra Davis, Hastings; Janteice Holston, Hastings; Bobbi Taylor, Lincoln.
» State Board of Landscape Architects: Kristina Engler, Omaha; Derek Miller, AICP, Omaha.
» Nebraska Library Commission: Julia Tye, Kearney; Kristin Wiebe, Scottsbluff.
» State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services: Richard (C.J.) C. Johnson, Marquette.
» Commission on Military and Veterans Affairs: Daniel J. Donovan, Papillion.
» Nebraska State Board of Public Accountancy: Kenneth E. Brauer, EA, ATP, Lincoln.
» Advisory Council on Public Water Supply: Paul Edward Markowski, Ord.
The following appointees are unpaid and subject to legislative confirmation:
» Beginning Farmer Board: Bradley D. Lubben, Ph.D., Eagle; Dave W. Nielsen, Lincoln; Wade E. Thornburg, Beatrice.
» Nebraska Educational, Health, Cultural and Social Services Finance Authority: Susanne Blue, Lincoln.
» State Electrical Board: James S. Brummer, Norfolk; David Hunter Jr., Aurora.
» Nebraska Environmental Trust Board: Jeff T. Kanger, Lincoln; Sherry Vinton, Whitman.
» State Highway Commission: Jerome A. Fagerland, Atkinson; James W. Hawks, North Platte; Douglas Leafgreen, Gering.
» Nebraska Motor Vehicle Licensing Board: Dennis Cloninger, York; Brad Jacobs, St. Paul; Clint Jones, Genoa; Thomas R. McCaslin, Broken Bow; Matthew O’Daniel, Arlington.
» Rural Health Advisory Commission: Michael Allen Christopher Greene, M.D., Omaha; Sandra Torres, M.D., Omaha.
These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees and commissions. To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.
