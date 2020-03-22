LINCOLN — This week, Governor Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions, according to a press release.
The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
» Nebraska Aquaculture Board: Jamey J. Jameson, Bladen.
» Commission for the Protection of Children: Honorable Michael Burns, Hastings; Erin A. Konecky, Lincoln; Joshua Midgett, Lincoln; Tracy M. Scherer, Omaha; Bobbi Taylor, Lincoln.
» State Comprehensive Capital Facilities Planning Committee: David R. Cary, Lincoln; Barbara J. Gay, Columbus; Janet Johnson, Chadron.
» Conveyance Advisory Committee: Gregory J. Virant, Omaha.
» Board of County Highway and City Street Superintendents: Chris P. Jacobsen, Broken Bow; Timothy W. Ryan, Keystone.
» Nebraska Dairy Industry Development Board: Kent W. Pulfer, Wayne; Douglas Temme, Wayne; William L. Thiele, Clearwater.
» Advisory Committee on Developmental Disabilities: Dianne D. DeLair, Lincoln; Linda S. Jespersen, Alliance; Cathy Martinez, Lincoln; Lisa S. Pruitt, Alliance; Lorie Regier, Madrid; Debbie E. Salomon, Omaha; Mary Ann Schiefen, Omaha; Michelle M. Summers, MSN, RN, Lincoln.
» Early Childhood Education Endowment Board of Trustees: John Levy, Omaha.
» Board of Engineers and Architects: Jason L. Suelter, P.E., S.E., Lincoln.
» Commission on Indian Affairs: Arthur Harvey, Gordon.
» Jail Standards Board: Bruce M. Ferrell, Elkhorn.
» Judicial Nominating Commission, Separate Juvenile Court, Douglas County: Lisa Johnson, Omaha; Thomas F. Sanderson, Omaha.
» Judicial Resources Commission: Roxanne Rae Kracl, Fremont.
» Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice: Judge Joel B. Jay, North Platte; Jill Schubauer, Gibbon.
» Governor’s Council to Keep Nebraska Beautiful: Angela M. Ullman, Omaha.
» Women’s Health Initiative Advisory Council: Robert C. Drvol, Jr., M.D., Bennington.
» Wyuka Cemetery Board of Trustees: Lloyd D. Hinkley, Lincoln.
The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:
» Board of Emergency Medical Services: Michael Bailey, Westerville; Todd Hovey, McCook; Dion J. Neumiller, North Platte; Carolyn Petersen, Valentine; Michael Sheridan, Omaha.
» Nebraska Environmental Trust Board: Felix B. Davidson, Valley.
» State Board of Health: John L. Kuehn, D.V.M., Heartwell; Daniel J. Rosenthal, P.E., Lincoln.
» Nebraska Oil and Gas Commission: Dallen R. Juelfs, Lincoln.
» Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards: Roger Figard, Lincoln; John F. Krager III, Omaha; Lisa Kramer, Kennard; Steven D. Rames, Wayne; Darold E. Tagge, Holdrege; Timothy W. Weander, Omaha.
» State Racing Commission: Shane J. Greckel, Bloomfield.
» Rural Health Advisory Commission: April J. Dexter, Amelia; Martin L. Fattig, Auburn; Jessye A. Goertz, Berwyn; Benjamin R. Iske, Bridgeport; Lynette D. Kramer, Albion.
» Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges: Marjean C. Terrell, Hay Springs.
