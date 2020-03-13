In the interest of public health and safety, the Nebraska Arts Council is postponing the Governor’s Arts Awards scheduled for March 27 at the Nebraska State Capitol.
“In light of the public health emergency we face, everyone’s health and safety is our top priority,” Executive Director Suzanne Wise said. “The Governor’s Arts Awards is a celebratory event that is meant to be shared. We will reschedule the ceremony on a more suitable date in the future.”
