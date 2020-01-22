Great Plains Health is sponsoring a grief support group for parents who have lost a child.
The group will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday between Jan. 23 and March 12 at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.
“The loss of a child is the most devastating experience a parent can face. The age of the child at the time of death does not lessen the hurt or devastation,” a press release said. “The group will offer a place to talk about your child, your loss, fears, anger, anxieties and other feelings.”
No registration is required and the group is offered free of charge. For more information, contact GPH bereavement coordinator Renee Callaghan at 308-568-7918.
