Great Plains Health home health and hospice currently has a five-star rating for patient experience according to Home Health Compare, which surveys and reports quality of care information on “Medicare-certified” home health agencies nationwide, according to a press release from GPH.
The Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems star ratings were developed to make it easier to use the information on Home Health Compare and to spotlight excellence in health care quality. It was designed for patients and families to be a resource in their review and selection of home health agencies.
Home Health Compare uses a star rating between 1 and 5 to show people how a home health agency compares to other home health agencies on measurements of their performance in areas such as: care of patients; communication between providers and patients; specific care issues and global measure overall rating of care. A rating higher than 3½ means that an agency performed better than average.
“This is an incredible accomplishment for our home health and hospice team,” said Chief Quality Officer Barb Petersen. “Across the board on the patient survey, Great Plains Health outranked both the state and national averages.“
Angie Burrows, director of homecare services, echoes Petersen.
“I am amazed daily by the skills, knowledge and compassion displayed by each team member of Great Plains Health home health and hospice. We are dedicated to treating each person with individual attention and respect,” said Burrows. “Care provided in the home environment requires flexibility and ingenuity to make it effective, and this group of professionals works so cooperatively and so innovatively that it comes across as a smooth, seamless process of care.”