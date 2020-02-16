Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. — A total of 6,966 students were named to the 2019 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 2,923 students named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 were placed on the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a “C” were placed on the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Dean’s Honor Roll:
Imperial: Katelyn Leibhart.
North Platte: Zane Leibhart.
Fort Hays State University
HAYS, Kan. — Local and area students from Nebraska are among the 921 who completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas, in the fall 2019 semester.
The university conferred graduate degrees (master’s and Education Specialist degrees) on 248 students, bachelor’s degrees on 648 students, and associate degrees on 25 students.
Callaway: Jordan Layne Rush, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.
Gothenburg: Sarah Lavera Baird, a Bachelor of General Studies (general business).
Imperial: Sheri Jo Hink-Wagner, a Master of Professional Studies (criminal justice).
McCook: Hayley Nicole Blew, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jesse Lee Juenemann, a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging; Luke Richard Lichty, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching) and secondary education.
North Platte: Kathryn Marie Chittick, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Joshua Garrett Crankshaw, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (construction management).
