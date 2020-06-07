University of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN — Nebraska awards nearly 3,500 degrees in virtual graduationLincoln, Nebraska, May 9, 2020 —The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 3,478degrees during a virtual graduation celebration May 9.The 3,417graduates are from 54 countries, 45 states and Puerto Rico, and 250 Nebraska communities.
Area graduates are:
Anselmo: Renae Marie Finney, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Arnold: Morgan Lee Eggleston, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. Hannah N. Magill, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Arthur: Patricia Marie Powers, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Benkelman: Coy T. Clark, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Brady: Emilee Nicole Shaw, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Broken Bow: Emily Ann Flint, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science. Skylar Bryann Hoscheit, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts. Marcus Christopher Miller, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration. Charmayne Grace Popp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. Garrett Matthew Ulmer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.Sydney Marie Wells, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Callaway: Emily Barbara Kimball, College of Educationand Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences. Amber Rae Ross, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
Cozad: Molly Lynn Cornelius, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. David Wade Evertson, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education. KayLee Dawn Heins, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences. Neil Christopher Henderson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Curtis: Connor Tate Cottrell, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Gothenburg: MaKaela C. Franzen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Horticulture. Blaire LeAnn Gibbens, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. Connor M. Schwanz, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.
Grant: Garret A. Pollard, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.
Hershey: Alex Preston Czarnick, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
Imperial: Travis Luhrs, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness. Taylor Scott Wilson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
Johnson Lake: Haley Christine Ringenberg, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Lewellen: Alexander David Engel, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Lexington: Zoie Rae Allen, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice. Bricen Paul Margritz, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Saray Liliana Martinez, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
Maxwell: Madelyn Mardel Burke, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
McCook: Bret Nicholas Baumbach, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Dustin James Bredvick, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Kyle Evan Groshong, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Spencer Colton Reece Powell, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Merna: Aaron John Furrow, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
North Platte: Alexandria Jae Allison, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. Cory Daniel Clinch, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences. Jordan Rene’ Coe, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction. Brady Wayne Cooper, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies. Jared Austin Gafke, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Peyton M. Irish, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences. Paul Lawrence Knopick, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts. Shane Michael Mauch, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Nikki Jo Plummer, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Audiology. Connor Jerod States, Collegeof Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering. Collin James Swedberg, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education. Elisabeth Johanna van Donk, College of Journalism and MassCommunications, Bachelor of Journalism. Erin Mae Weaver, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science. Elli Lynn Wid, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences. Hope Elizabeth Wilke, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Ogallala: Haley Kay Hansmeier, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction. Brittan Christopher Hoppens, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science. Celie J. Knudsen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction. Jesse Alan Orr, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.
University of Nebraska Medical Center
The University of Nebraska Medical Center conducted commencement ceremonies in May for 1,013 graduates.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each UNMC college will host a virtual commencement and/or hooding ceremonies that will include videotaped elements of an address from UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. Each ceremony will conclude with the conferral of degrees.
Area graduates are:
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING KEARNEY DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Broken Bow: MaChelle Huffman.
Cozad: Payden Hunke.
Curtis: Grayce Jorgensen.
Lexington: Yesenia Cardoso-Perez, Dulce Garcia, Justen Gutierrez, Shania Gutierrez.
Andrea Gajardo Cifuentes, Morgan Mathers.
McCook: Riley Kotschwar (With Distinction).
North Platte: Alexandria Hoatson.
Master of Science in Nursing
Elwood: Austin Gydesen.
Ogallala: Katlyn Messner.
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Oshkosh: Douglass Haas.
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lexington: Ellie Rowe.
Sutherland: Malinda Harvey (With Distinction).
Doctor of Nursing Practice
McCook: Julie Taylor.
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING OMAHA DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sutherland: Jocey Nelson (With Academic Excellence).
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Hyannis: Brenna Hobson.
North Platte: Allison Bean Kidambi.
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING WEST NEBRASKA DIVISION (SCOTTSBLUFF)
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Stapleton: Hannah Harwager (With Distinction).
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Oshkosh: Chelsey Kennedy.
UNMC COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY (Lincoln)
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
Gothenburg: Taylor Mroczek.
UNMC COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY (Lincoln)
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Hyannis: Kenneth Ramsay.
North Platte: Natalie Bussard, Curtis Collins.
UNMC COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Doctor of Medicine
Imperial: Sara German (With Distinction).
Indianola: Allie Swanson.
Lexington: Maisie O’Meara.
North Platte: David Bunker (With Distinction).
UNMC COLLEGE OF PHARMACY
Doctor of Pharmacy
Gothenburg: Kaylee Todd (With Distinction).
Trenton: Allyson Cole.
UNMC COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Science
Cozad: Erika Smith.
North Platte: Hayley Schanou (With Highest Distinction).
Doctor of Physical Therapy
Callaway: Levi Loper.
North Platte: Bailey Lehmkuhler.
UNMC COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Master of Public Health
McCook: Patricia Wagner.
University of Nebraska Omaha
Approximately 1,643 students graduating in May 2020 received degrees from UNO. All students being recognized will have applied for degrees or certificates to be awarded in May 2020. Students graduating in August 2020 have the opportunity to participate in May commencement, but a full list of August 2020 graduates will be provided at a later date.
Area students receiving degrees:
Cozad: Kylee Morris, Bachelor of Science in business administration
Gothenburg: Kylee Beyea, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in education; Jacob Franzen, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Lexington: Blake Casper, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering; Jonathan Ortiz, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
McCook: Erik Eiler, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in management information systems; Alex Graff, Bachelor of Science; Kasey Hahn, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in criminology and criminal justice.
North Platte: Dylan Moore, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Aspen Shirley, Master of Social Work.
Western Governors University
SALT LAKE CITY — Shayla Tallmon of North Platte has earned a Bachelor of Science, nursing degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
