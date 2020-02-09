Southeast Missouri State University
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Sara Rybacki of McCook is among Southeast Missouri State University’s fall 2019 graduates.
Rybacki graduated with a Master of Science with a major in healthcare management: general option.
Wheaton College
WHEATON, Ill. — Ryan Sorenson, Lucas Friedrich, both of North Platte, and Will Huffman of Maxwell have been named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
