LINCOLN — Blood Orange Pictures, a New York-based film and television production company, will screen “SILO” from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Nebraska Power Farming Show. “SILO” is the first-ever feature film to address the very real threat of grain entrapment faced by agricultural communities across the country.
The press release states the movie is inspired by true events, following a harrowing day in an American farm town. A local teenager gets trapped in a 50-foot-tall grain bin, and as the corn turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations.
The filmmakers have partnered with prominent nonprofits and companies such as the Grain Handling Safety Coalition, Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Sukup Manufacturing Company, Grinnell Mutual and Turtle Plastics.
The film’s unique distribution strategy, The “SILO” Community Screening Campaign, puts community first and addresses the challenge of bringing high-quality, independent film to rural audiences, according to a press release. The filmmakers are working with community organizers to host SILO screening events in all 50 states.
”SILO” is produced by Samuel Goldberg and Ilan Ulmer and is directed by Marshall Burnette. The script was written by Jason Williamson. For more information, visit silothefilm.com.
