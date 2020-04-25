2020 Culture of Life Art Contest winners: 1, Alison Acosta, kindergarten, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Grand Island; 1, Ruby Bernt, first grade, Sts. Peter & Paul, St. Paul; 1, Addie Bernt, second grade, Sts. Peter & Paul, St. Paul; 1, Christeen Dofeliz, third grade, St. Mary’s, Ord; 1, Ryann Mahony, fourth grade, Spalding Academy, Spalding; 1, Jacob Rief, fifth grade, Sts. Peter & Paul, St. Paul; 1, Bambi Yax, sixth grade, Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island; 2, Clair Pinkerton, kindergarten, McDaid Elementary, North Platte; 2, Tobiah Seamann, first grade, Spalding Academy, Spalding; 2, Reagan Schaaf, second grade, Sacred Heart Church, Burwell; 2, Piper Terzoli, third grade, St. Mary’s, Ord; 2, Alexxa Hiegel, fourth grade, Blessed Sacrament, Grand Island; 2, Weston Hammond, fifth grade, McDaid Elementary, North Platte; 2, Jazlyn Arensdorf, sixth grade, McDaid Elementary, North Platte; 3, Gregory Glaser, kindergarten, Spalding Academy, Spalding; 3, Elli Steele, first grade, St. Libory; 3, Yuliana Revelo, second grade, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Grand Island; 3, Mark Usasz, third grade, St. Libory Parish, St. Libory; 3, Lucy Schlake, fourth grade, St. Luke’s, Ogallala; 3, Ryan Hollister, fifth grade, Blessed Sacrament, Grand Island; 3, Aashi Naidoo, sixth grade, McDaid Elementary, North Platte.
2020 Diocesan Pro-life Essay winners: 1, Natalie Wiezorek, seventh grade, St. Patrick, North Platte; 1, Taylor McGuire, eighth grade, Kearney Catholic; 1, Daisy Bravo, ninth grade, Grand Island Central Catholic; 1, Chelsea Ramold, 10th grade, Grand Island Central Catholic; 1, Gabe Wemhoff, 11th grade, Grand Island Central Catholic; 2, Dru Weimer, seventh grade, St. Patricks Church, Sidney ; 2, Joseph Vyvlecka, eighth grade, Prince of Peace, Kearney; 2, Hannah Gellatly, ninth grade, Grand Island Central Catholic; 2, Aubree Moritz, 10th grade, Grand Island Central Catholic; 2, Hayden Price, 11th grade, Grand Island Central Catholic; 3, Gabriel Rief, seventh grade, Grand Island Central Catholic; 3, JT Rein, seventh grade, Grand Island Central Catholic; 3, Constance Stober, eighth grade, Kearney Catholic; 3, Gracie Woods, ninth grade, Grand Island Central Catholic; 3, Isaac Herbek, 10th grade, Grand Island Central Catholic; 3, Maddison Urbanski, 11th grade, Grand Island Central Catholic.
