KEARNEY — Country music star Granger Smith is coming to Kearney.
Known for his redneck alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. and his “yee yee” catchphrase, Smith is headlining this spring’s concert on April 9 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Health and Sports Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Advance tickets are $25 for UNK students and $30 for the general public. Ticket prices will increase the day of the show to $30 for UNK students and $35 for the public. All tickets are general admission and on sale at unk.edu/granger. For more information call 308-865-8523.
