Celebrate the holiday season with “A Christmas Tea” at the Grant & Ogallala Women’s Connection event on Tuesday.

The tea will begin at 1 p.m. MT at the Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St. in Ogallala. Tickets are just $5 at the door.

Come early to enjoy the silent auction fundraising event, which is a great shopping opportunity.

The special music feature will be a holiday performance of the St Paul’s Children’s Choir. The guest speaker is a local speaker, Valarie Hiser of North Platte.

Reservations can be made by calling Marilyn Dahlkoetter at 308-284-3837 or Evelyn McGregor at 308-289-5801, or by emailing McGregor at evelynlmcregor@gmail.com.

