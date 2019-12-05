Celebrate the holiday season with “A Christmas Tea” at the Grant & Ogallala Women’s Connection event on Tuesday.
The tea will begin at 1 p.m. MT at the Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St. in Ogallala. Tickets are just $5 at the door.
Come early to enjoy the silent auction fundraising event, which is a great shopping opportunity.
The special music feature will be a holiday performance of the St Paul’s Children’s Choir. The guest speaker is a local speaker, Valarie Hiser of North Platte.
Reservations can be made by calling Marilyn Dahlkoetter at 308-284-3837 or Evelyn McGregor at 308-289-5801, or by emailing McGregor at evelynlmcregor@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.