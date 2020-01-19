The North Platte Area Children’s Museum has announced its major charitable contributions in 2019. The Grape and Sizzle Inc. that donated $5,000, and the North Platte Jaycees Glow Ball tournament donated $4,889.
“Thank you to all the people that made this possible,” the children’s museum board wrote in a press release. “The funds received from these two organizations will allow us to update/create exhibits and to provide much needed TLC to our building.”
