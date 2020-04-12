Great Plains Health has announce two new members to its executive team. Tina Pate, MSN, RN, CEN, was promoted to chief nursing officer and Danelle Franzen, MBA, MLS (ASCP), was promoted to chief provider network officer, according to a press release.
Pate holds a Master of Science in nursing and has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry. She has served in various capacities and leadership roles, most recently serving as the senior director of nursing, a role she has held since 2017.
“Tina has demonstrated her leadership skills and her abilities to open the lines of communication among staff and foster strong teams during a time of uncertainty,” said Mel McNea, Great Plains Health CEO. “I am excited to see her succeed in this new role and am extremely confident that she will continue to raising the bar in a way that will drive the highest quality of care for our patients.”
Pate earned her BSN from the University of Phoenix and her master’s degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University.
“I have been fortunate to be a part of the extraordinary improvements that we have made in the quality of care for our patients,” Pate said. “I look forward to building on those accomplishments and creating a more collaborative relationship with our patients, families, physicians and teams to continually advance our care and services.”
Franzen has accepted the role of the chief provider network officer overseeing the physician group.
“Danni is known for driving improvements while cultivating an environment of engagement and teamwork,” said McNea. “She has an unwavering dedication to our vision of being the region’s most trusted healthcare community and is the right person to step into this important role.”
Franzen has been in the healthcare industry since 1994 beginning as a lab technician and most recently serving as the senior director of the provider network. She earned an MBA from Bellevue University, her bachelor’s degree in clinical laboratory science from Weber State University and an associate’s degree from Mid-Plains Community College.
“I’m excited to serve Great Plains Health in this capacity,” Franzen said. “I feel privileged to work with a great team and I look forward to meeting the challenges of this current healthcare environment together with our board, leadership team and physicians.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.