Great Plains Health is has announced the expansion of surgery services to include plastic surgery.
The addition of Dr. Sean Figy, a fellowship-trained microvascular reconstruction surgeon with Nebraska Medicine, marks the first plastic surgery program in North Platte, according to a press release from GPH.
“We are pleased to offer such services as breast reconstruction after cancer treatment and body contouring after major weight loss to our patients, right here at home,” said Mel McNea, GPH chief executive officer. “These are procedures that our residents previously had to drive great distances to receive and now, with the addition of Dr. Figy, these procedures and others are available locally.”
“I am excited to be able to bring reconstructive services to Central Nebraska,” Figy said. “Partnering with Great Plains Health will allow more Nebraskans to have access to the reconstructive services that they need and deserve.”
Figy will offer monthly clinic visits and surgical procedures on site, working with Great Plains Health General Surgery. In addition to breast reconstruction and body contouring, Figy will also see patients for breast reduction and surgical lymphedema. He is accepting new patients and requires a physician referral.
Figy attended medical school at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. He completed his residency in plastic and reconstructive microsurgery at the University of Massachusetts Medical in Worcester, Massachusetts, and his fellowship in reconstructive surgery at Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, Ohio.
In addition to his medical practice, Figy is also an assistant professor of plastic and reconstructive Surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
