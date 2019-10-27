Great Plains Health wins 2019 state Hospital Association award

Great Plains Health was recognized as the recipient of the Quest for Excellence Award for non-critical access hospitals at the recent Nebraska Hospital Association Annual Convention. This is the fifth time that Great Plains Health has received this prestigious award within the last eight years.
The Quest for Excellence Award recognizes outstanding efforts to improve hospital quality and patient care for the people of the state of Nebraska. The award represents the highest level of professional acknowledgement in Nebraska’s hospital quality improvement arena, according to a press release.
“Great Plains Health is committed to improving quality and patient care and our track record reflects that,” said Barb Petersen, chief quality officer. “We are in a state of constant improvement; always looking at areas of opportunity to get better.”
Great Plains Health received this award for the successful implementation of guidelines for diagnostic imaging utilization and imaging efficiently. Through a collaborative effort stemming from the Great Plains Health Innovation Network, a team of healthcare providers and data analysts evaluated the top diagnoses that utilize diagnostic imaging with the focus of reducing duplicate imaging as well as utilizing the best diagnostic imaging tool first.
“The key to this quality improvement initiative was the collaboration among our medical community,” said Krystal Claymore, executive director of Great Plains Health Innovation Network. “They truly wanted to develop meaningful guidelines that would be used across our medical community that would improve patient safety and care.”
While multiple images can cost patients money, it can also have negative health ramifications for patients.
“Overuse of diagnostic imaging increases the cost of care and can also lead to health concerns due to increased exposure to radiation in addition to reactions to the contrast for various tests,” Petersen said. “When we see an opportunity to improve the patient experience while simultaneously improving outcomes, we jump at the chance. In the short time that the imaging efficiently guidelines have been adopted, we have already seen a decrease in the number of diagnostic imaging tests being ordered. For example, the Heart Failure imaging, which includes X-ray, CT, MRI and ultrasound, indicated a 90% reduction for number of images.”
The Great Plains Health Innovation Network Quality Committee teamed with radiologist Dr. Ladd Lake to lead this initiative of ensuring that the best diagnostic imaging test is ordered the first time.
“We are not telling the clinician that they cannot order anything, what we are telling them, is that we want you to order the single best exam,” Lake said.
The recognition of the effort that went into the initiative was validating, according to Petersen.
“This award was a huge validation of the hard work that has been put into this initiative,” Petersen said. “GPHealth was competing against many other, much larger hospitals across the state of Nebraska. To be able to attain this award on a state level above our peers is quite an achievement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.