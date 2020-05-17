Good ground covers serve several uses for a gardener. Like mulch, ground covers shade the soil. This cools the plant roots in hot weather and reduces watering needs. The ground covers reduce the amount of sunlight hitting the soil, thus greatly reducing germination of weed seeds. They accomplish all this while looking attractive and adding to the beauty of your garden. Unlike mulch, many ground covers flower, and they are mostly permanent. Instead of decomposing into the soil as mulch does, ground covers expand to cover more territory each year. Ground covers are also a good answer to controlling erosion on steep slopes.
Ground covers are plants that are relatively low growing, cover the ground and add to the overall appearance of the landscape. While lawn grasses are commonly used as a ground cover, the term “ground cover” usually refers to plants other than lawn grasses. Most are not intended to be walked on and may be damaged by pedestrian traffic. Like all plants, before planting, you need to consider the light, water and soil requirements of the ground cover. Pachysandra is a popular ground cover for the shade. Lamium maculatum, commonly called spotted dead nettle, also prefers shade and is my favorite choice. It has a pretty, variegated leaf which really lights things up, and, depending on the variety you choose, it gets a lovely flower in May that could be white or pink. It requires moist shade with good drainage, where the pachysandra will perform better in drier shade.
If you have a constantly moist shady area, try some native ginger. It makes a lovely ground cover and is host to the swallowtail butterfly, but it will die out in dry soil.
Ground covers are often underused in landscapes. When chosen carefully they fulfill a number of other important functions: Lawn substitute for areas too shady, in narrow spaces where mowing or edging is difficult, place to reduce maintenance, control erosion, area too small to accommodate shrubs, they are low growers so wont obstruct traffic, provide vegetative growth in very wet or very dry locations, are a good choice in an area to control weeds. Ground covers can be very useful when you are starting a new bed. If you are putting in young shrubs or perennials, the young shrubs will usually start out small and they may take several years before they become large enough to fill in the bed. In the meantime, you have a lot of bare ground which is just beckoning weeds. The right ground cover will fill in quickly to cover the soil as the shrubs grow. Then it will be slowly pushed aside as they mature.
Some ground covers should not be used because they are invasive. crown vetch (Securigera varia) is an example of a ground cover that was used extensively during the 1960s and 70s to hold soil in place on the newly formed banks of major highways. That was before it was determined that it is capable of escaping into the wild to crowd out native plants needed for survival by our native wildlife. You may be surprised to learn that English ivy is also very invasive and should never be planted. You may think you can keep these invasive plants under control in your yard, but birds and animals carry the seeds to our natural areas where they choke out valuable natives, and you have no control over that!
Some herbs make lovely ground covers. A favorite of mine is Berggarten sage. It has a lovely blue-green leaf that is a culinary treat. It spreads very slowly while doing a great job of shading out weeds. Flowering, creeping thyme also looks beautiful as a ground cover. It blooms for several weeks in June and July. I like it in my herb garden creeping around the steppingstones.
Ground covers do a better job than mulch at holding soil in place to stop erosion. They are the perfect solution to solve a dangerous mowing situation on a steep slope. Deutzia ‘nikkoѠis one great plant for this job. ‘nikko’ is a variety of deutzia that grows low and has dainty white flowers in spring. It expands when its graceful branches touch the ground and take root.
Another shrub used for this same purpose is cotoneaster. There are at least two varieties that will stay low to the ground and cover a good bit of territory. Cranberry cotoneaster (C. apiculatus) grows only two to three feet tall but will spread as wide as six feet. It has pink blossoms in summer followed by red berries in fall. Its cousin, cotoneaster bearberry (C dammeri) will reach about the same size and have white flowers in the spring followed by red fruit in late summer and bronzy purple foliage in fall.
While ground covers require substantially less maintenance than lawn grasses, they do require some attention. Apply fertilizer 10-6-4 or 10-5-5 each year for the first three years after planting to achieve as rapid growth as possible. Once the desired area is covered, fertilization is needed only if nutrient-deficiency symptoms appear. Before choosing a ground cover for your yard, do a little research of your own, and make sure you are choosing the right plant for the right place.
For additional information on ground cover choices for West Central Nebraska, you can contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-532-2683. Online Master Gardener courses are available on Tuesday evenings at 6:30. Please join us on the Nebraska Gardener Facebook page.
