GOTHENBURG — Nebraska Shakespeare will bring “Othello” to the Sun Theatre, as part of the 14th annual season of Shakespeare On Tour. The performance is geared toward audiences of all ages.
The play will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Gothenburg Sun Theater, 404 10th St. Admission is $5, but free to students.
Adapted from William Shakespeare’s play, “Othello” is a theatrical composition, transporting us to the idyllic city-state of Venice. Here, the Moorish general, Othello — an accomplished hero in matters of war — finds herself enjoying a new life of status surrounded by art, fashion, culture and the love of the noble-born Desdemonan. But Othello’s ensign, Iago, envious of the elevation of her rival, Lieutenant Michael Cassio, begins a campaign of lies and manipulation that sparks a series of violent events and unforgivable acts.
A beautiful and complex tragedy, “Othello” investigates how arrogance, discrimination and mistrust can dissolve the strongest bonds of love when Othello is made to believe her new husband Desdemonan has been carrying on an affair with Cassio, when in reality, it is all part of the scheme of the bitter Iago.
With Othello, Desdemona, Iago and other characters’ genders reversed, this production and accompanying post-show discussions will invite audiences to join conversations on gender inequality, racial privilege and the outsider inside us all.
Omaha-based director Ezra Colon helms this dynamic Shakespeare On Tour premiere. The cast will include Roshni Desai as Othello, Katie Becker Colon as Iago, Henry Ragan as Desdemonan, Sam Cheeseman as Cassio, and Bianca Phipps as Emilia, with Hannah Clark, Anna Jordan, and Shaan Sharma in various roles, forming a narrative ensemble.
The costumes are designed by Lindsay Pape, and the scenery is designed by Brendan Greene-Walsh.
Hour-long workshops will be made available to Gothenburg students to provide an opportunity to work directly with Nebraska Shakespeare’s professional teaching ensemble. The five workshops will cover ways to critically examine plays, basic acting techniques, interpretation of the play’s text, analysis of the villain Iago and technical elements of touring productions.
For more information, call 308-537-3235 or visit gothenburgsun.com. This performance is made possible by the Sun Theatre/Gothenburg Community Theatre.
