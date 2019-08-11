ST. LOUIS — This year the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by Bayer Fund, will once again partner with Nebraska farmers to find and fund local nonprofits that make a positive impact in their rural communities.
Grow Communities invites farmers to enroll in the program through Nov. 1 for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization of their choice.
The donations will provide support to a variety of rural nonprofit organizations that have made a positive impact on the health and vibrancy of their local communities, such as food banks, emergency response organizations, community enrichment and youth agriculture programs, among many others. Since its inception in 2010, the Grow Communities program has awarded more than $33 million in donations to thousands of nonprofits nationwide. In Nebraska alone, more than 2,220,000 monetary donations have been made to local nonprofits that positively impact communal wellbeing in farming communities.
“Famers truly understand the needs of their communities, which is why we partner with them to help identify the local eligible nonprofits that make a difference,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. “Since Grow Communities began, we have heard countless stories about how the $2,500 donations have made a positive impact on the nonprofits and the people they serve, and we are excited to team with farmers once again this year.”
Nebraska farmers who are at least 21 years or older and are actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any crop can easily enroll in the Grow Communities program now through Nov. 1.
Online enrollment, eligibility information and official rules can be found at AmericasFarmers.com or by calling 1-877-267-3332 toll-free.
Winning farmers will be announced January 2020.