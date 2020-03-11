The Guardians of the Children Flatrock chapter and Lil’ Guardians will be hosting its annual community appreciation and child abuse awareness event May 2 at the D&N Events Center.
During the event, Guardians of the Children give away bicycles to children in need. The group is looking for donations to help in that effort. To donate, contact the group on its Facebook page, PayPal or by sending donations to P.O. Box 1633, North Platte, NE 69103-1633.
