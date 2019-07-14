4-H and FFA members of Custer County are hosting a 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. Aug. 1, at the Custer County Fairgrounds’ covered show arena, 44100 Memorial Drive, Broken Bow.
The auction allows 4-H or FFA members to market their project animal at a reasonable premium, according to a press release. This premium helps cover the additional costs of caring, training and exhibiting the animal at county fairs.
Booster clubs from various communities and countywide join together with businesses to purchase the livestock.
The Custer County Ag Society will manage the auction this year. Michelle Nelson, Kristi Mason, Cassie Hansen, Michelle Pearson and Kinsy Ryan will be in charge of the auction accounting, and Jim Eberle, Wayne Slingsby and Cory Palmer will be the auctioneers. Approximately 275 market lambs, swine, meat goats, and cattle will sell at this year’s 4-H/FFA auction, according to Nebraska Extension educator Troy Walz.
For people who want to support the sale but do not wish to purchase an animal, money can be donated to the Custer County Livestock Boosters. Donors will be listed and publicized at the auction.
For more information, please contact the Nebraska Extension Office in Custer County at 308-872-6831.