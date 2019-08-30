“Hamilton” fans who want to be in the theater where it happens but missed out don’t have to throw away their shot — the Omaha run of the show will have a lottery for two tickets.
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Omaha Performing Arts announced a digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets, which begins with the show’s first performance Sept. 10 at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater.
For the duration of the show’s run — Sept. 10-29 — 40 tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11:00 CT on September 8 for tickets to the Tuesday, September 10 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.
To enter, people can use the official “Hamilton” app — available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store — or by visiting hamiltonmusical.com/lottery. One entry per person is allowed.
The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days before the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day before the performance. Entrants will be notified by email and text whether or not they won around 11 a.m. the day before the performance. Each winner may purchase two tickets online by 4 p.m. the day before the performance with a the purchase link and code provided in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.
Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets are void if resold.v