Harrison named NCCA Faculty Member of the Year

Mid-Plains Community College’s director of nursing has been recognized at the state level for her commitment to students, leadership skills and excellence in teaching.
Dr. Kathy Harrison was honored with the Nebraska Community College Association’s Faculty Member Award during the NCCA’s Annual Awards Dinner Sunday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Lincoln.
According to her nomination letter, Harrison is constantly seeking new and innovative ways to present material that will make students utilize their critical thinking skills.
“Harrison spends time dedicating herself to students and their learning experiences,” said Dr. Jody Tomanek, MPCC’s area vice president of academic affairs. “She routinely involves herself with lab simulation and serves as a ‘patient’ in certain case studies so students can have real world experiences.”
In 2016, Harrison helped to implement a concept-based nursing curriculum. That entailed having consultants meet with faculty over a three-month period to completely rewrite curriculum and restructure the entire nursing program.
Although the number of classes were limited, she gained approval to teach more nursing courses at MPCC’s community campuses, allowing students in rural and remote areas to gain access to educational opportunities.
Harrison also developed an online course for contact hours for IV therapy that addresses a change in the Licensed Practical Nurse scope of practice related to IV therapy.
“Dr. Harrison has worked extensively to provide opportunities for students to continue their education and obtain a bachelor’s in nursing degree,” said Tomanek. “She has worked with UNMC and Bryan Health routinely to have them meet with students and local hospital staff to ensure MPCC is doing all it can to help with the nursing shortage in our area. That also includes working with the State Board of Nursing and ACEN to allow the MPCC nursing program to take on eight additional students to help meet a critical nursing shortage in West Central Nebraska.”
Harrison is currently working with two other community colleges and one university in Nebraska on a grant proposal to implement faculty development in evidence-based simulation using peer evaluation as a statewide collaboration.
The nursing department also implemented success coaching for its students this semester under her leadership.
Harrison has served on a number of boards over the years, including a two-year term, from 2008-10, as a Nebraska Nurses Association Commission on Advocacy and Representation member.
Harrison has also been a member of the Nebraska Center for Nursing Board since 2015 and will continue to be on the board until 2020. Additionally, she is a member of the Nebraska Assembly of Nursing Deans and Directors.
Harrison received the Mid-Plains Community College President’s Appreciation Award in 2011. She was recognized in 2010 with the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.