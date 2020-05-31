HASTINGS — Hastings College held its 134th Commencement on Saturday, May 16, 2020 via streaming on Facebook and YouTube. During the ceremony, the College awarded degrees to 194 undergraduates and 12 Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 20 states and nine countries.
While the ceremony was done virtually, Commencement continued a tradition of featuring a senior speaker, with Kaelan Dea ‘20 giving a virtual address. Dea is a marketing major from Greenwood, Nebraska. He served as Student Association President during the 2019-20 academic year and was named a recipient of the Bronco Award, Hastings College’s highest non-academic award for students making outstanding campus contributions.
Roger Doerr, chair of the Hastings College Board of Trustees, presided over the ceremony — the 51st consecutive Hastings College commencement he participated in or attended. In addition to conferring degrees on the new undergraduates and MAT graduates, he awarded honorary doctorates to three faculty members who are retiring this academic year:
» Dr. Steven Bever was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science,
» Dr. Jeri Thompson was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science and
» Dr. Hillary Watter was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Fine Arts
Doerr also awarded honorary degrees to several faculty who retired recently:
» Dr. Jim Fritzler was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Fine Arts,
» Dr. John Bohmfalk was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science,
» Tom Kreager was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Fine Arts,
» Dr. Constance Malloy was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Humane, Letters
» Doug Phelps was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Humane Letters and
» Dr. Lee Wigert was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science.
Undergraduate and MAT degree recipients are included below.
Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records in their undergraduate work. Degrees with distinction are awarded as follows: Summa Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.97 or higher; Magna Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.94 or higher; and Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.85 or higher.
“HD” designates those students who graduated with high distinction in their major(s), while “D” indicates the students who graduate with distinction in their major(s). High distinction is awarded to graduates who have earned 3.85-4.0 grade point average, while distinction is awarded to those who have earned at least a 3.7 grade point average in their major(s).
Graduate listings as follows are by state and city:
Bachelor Degrees
» Broken Bow
Travis John Kleeb — D
in Physics
» Gothenburg
Riley Ostendorf — Recreation &
Sport Management
» Lexington
Allen Nazario Castaneda — Criminology
Trevor Anthony McKeone — Cum Laude with HD in Biochemistry/Molecular Biology
» McCook
Josiane Bibi Dominguez — Health Systems
» Mullen
Allyson Mardell Ginkens — Cum Laude with HD in Exercise Science, Recreation & Sport Management
Gideon Arthur Monette —English, Journalism
» North Platte
Bryce Corwin Byrn — Exercise Science
