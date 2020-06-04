HASTINGS — The Hastings College Department of Music and Theatre is hosting Open Space for the Performing Arts Sunday to Thursday. This year, however, Open Space will look a little different, as the experience is fully online, according to a press release from the college.
Area students selected to participate this year are Daniel Arevalo Velasquez Jr. of Lexington, Isak Chancellor of Broken Bow, Ella Ningen of Chappell, Graycee Oeltjen of Broken Bow and Jasmine Smith of North Platte,
Students selected to participate in Open Space for the Performing Arts will join a group of their peers for daily rotating schedules that feature small groups and individual lessons and feedback.
All students will spend time each day in their selected area-specific technique class, which includes small group sessions for saxophone, piano, brass, theater and voice.
Students will also participate in a daily elective where they pick their own course. These include insight and information on stage makeup techniques, tips on auditioning, songwriting, an inside look into Disney and others.
Finally, students will have individual lessons with a Hastings College professor or visiting guest artist from their primary technique area.
Hastings College plans to invite participants and their families to campus for an Open Space 2020 reunion, where students and their families will have the chance to meet Hastings College’s faculty and staff and go on individualized tours of campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.