As nights cool down and give way to fall, scents of pumpkin spice waft upon the air, a harvest moon sheds light on pathways and monsters of every conceivable kind terrorize the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 Buffalo Bill Ave.
It’s a tradition.
And this year is no exception. Clowns, chainsaws — they will be out in force beginning next week.
The North Platte Community College Knights Softball Team will host its annual Haunted Village at the museum Oct. 17-19, Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 31. The attraction will be open from 7:30-10 p.m. on Thursdays, including Halloween, and from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
Proceeds will be used to help offset softball team expenses.
“Everybody always says there’s nothing to do in town,” said Janelle Higgins, NPCC head softball coach. “This is something to do and a way to support the team and the Lincoln County Historical Museum in the process.”
Even though it’s an annual event, it won’t be the same as last year. The route will change, the characters will change and so will the obstacles.
“We try to mix it up every time to keep it fresh and exciting,” Higgins said. “We want to do it right because the next closest haunted house is 100 miles — one way. We will do our best to scare the bejesus out of everyone who comes out.”
Admission is cash only. It’s $10 for adults and free for children 8 and younger, although the attraction is not recommended for young children. For them, there will be a campfire with popcorn and hot chocolate.
A variety of glow items will also be available for purchase.
