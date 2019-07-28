Have you ever heard of Japanese gyotaku?

Last weekend the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosted a Carp-O-Rama at Lake Maloney. Everyone seemed to have a good time. People were coming and going, but I’m guessing some 200 people were involved with the event in some fashion. Some fished; some just watched.
Aside from carp fishing and demonstration of cleaning and cooking of the fish, there were various “educational stations” set up for anyone that wanted to learn something new or unique. Fish printing, or gyotaku, is one of the educational items available and kids were taking advantage of it. Initially, most people look and wonder, “What is gyotaku?”
Ever since humans began to hunt and fish, individuals have wanted some way to record their adventures. Some of the best known examples of this are the cave paintings in Lascaux, France. These painting are estimated to be 20,000 years old. Aboriginal peoples of Australia have even earlier rock paintings that go back 28,000 years on a rock formation known as Uluru.
Yet today, we still call the ancient practice of mounting the skulls of animals taken during a hunt a European mount. This was a common practice in northern Europe that dates back several thousand years.
It is not a cultural thing, it is a hunter-gatherer thing. Peoples from very different cultures all over the world have felt a need to record their conquests of nature. For example, the art form of gyotaku developed in the late 1700s. It is credited to have begun in Japan, but some anthropologists think it may have originated in coastal China. Fishermen used this method to record the size and species of their prized catches. Gyotaku ultimately developed into an art form that is still practiced today.
The name for this art form comes from Japanese words, “gyo” translates to “fish” and “taku” translates to “stone rubbing.” The angler would clean the fish, as in wash off the slime layer and any other debris, and dry it. The fish would be “painted” with ink and then a layer of rice paper would be pressed onto and rubbed onto the fish. When the paper was peeled back, a very accurate and detailed image of the fish remained on the paper.
Coralee Wheeler of North Platte came to the Carp-O-Rama with her father. She wanted to do fish printing.
“I came here last year and did a fish print,” Coralee told me. She told me that fish print was hanging in here bedroom. This year she had a large red and blue design. “This one is going to hang next to my other one.”
I think gyotaku could be a great addition to an event like the second annual International Bazaar that was at the mall Saturday. I have seen how much kids love to do it, so it should be a natural fit. I also think it would be a good biology class exercise to help students more closely examine fish or any other organism and learn the correct names and uses of the external anatomical parts of the animal that stand out on the print. Even plants can be used with this technique.
With a little practice, you can create “fish prints” that look like impressionistic paintings. I’ve done it and have created some very interesting pieces. Using different colors adds an extremely aesthetic quality to the work. One thing I do differently from the original method is that I use a linen cloth rather than rice paper. I think it allows even more detail to be captured.
You can experiment with a variety of colors and textures to make your artwork more interesting. If you use a larger piece of rice paper or cloth, you can add other items that can make the painting look more like the fish is in its natural habitat. You are only limited by your imagination. I’m guessing Coralee will be doing more fish prints in the future.
Flood recovery
Many parts of Nebraska have suffered with flooding this year and quite a few state recreation areas in the central part of Nebraska were impacted and have been closed due to damage cause by floodwaters. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced this week that Union Pacific, Johnson Lake and Gallagher Canyon SRAs are all fully open to the public again. Most of Medicine Creek SRA has reopened to public use, with the exception of four campsites in the Shady Bay Campground.
Sandy Channel SRA near Elm Creek is now partially open. The northern half of the park is open to day use only, with limited amenities available. The swim beach is closed because of underwater hazards. The southern portion of Sandy Channel remains closed because the access road sustained major damage.
Outdoor careers
They used to be called game wardens, now they are known as conservation officers. The NGPC announced that they have six positions open across the state. Duties include enforcing fish, wildlife, boating and park laws as well as criminal law, traffic laws, providing public education, wildlife management and more.
Successful applicants will be required to pass several rounds of testing and must complete a training program at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Center. If you are interested, learn more and apply via the NGPC website.