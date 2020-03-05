Head Start, a program of Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska, provides comprehensive services to children and families. North Platte Head Start is now taking applications for the 2020-21 school year.
The objective of the Head Start program is to enhance the cognitive, social and emotional development of income eligible children through the provision of comprehensive health, educational, nutritional, social and other services, involve parents in their children’s learning and to help parents make progress toward their educational, literacy and employment goals, according to a press release.
Head Start enhances children’s physical, social, emotional and intellectual development while helping parents with the goal of achieving self sufficiency through the family partnership and goal setting process, the release said.
“Head Start creates an environment that builds upon and responds to the unique strengths and needs of each child and family, including high quality early education at monthly family connection activities, home visits, on-going parenting enhancement services, comprehensive health services, nutrition and ongoing support to parents through case management and peer support groups,” the release said.
If you have a preschool child, age 3 or 4 and are interested in the program, contact Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska North Platte Head Start, at the following address or phone number:
» North Platte Full Day Part Year, 200 W. 10th St., 308-534-0115
» North Platte Part Day Part Year, 1600 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., 308-221-6920.
» North Platte Full Day Full Year, 920 E. 11th St., 308-534-2800.
For more information, visit communityactionmidne.com for all Mid Head Start center contact information.
