Health Dept.to host fashion show, cancer education event
West Central District Health Department will host a “Pretty in Pink” fashion show and breast cancer education program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Platte River Mall.
The free program will be in the former Rue 21 location, and door prizes will be awarded.
All women over the age of 20 are invited.
For more information, contact Janet at West Central District Health Department, 308-221-6823.
