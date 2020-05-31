CHADRON — Traditionally, the Chadron State College Health Professions staff and faculty host an awards banquet each April to honor students who have been accepted by professional schools. This year, however, that was not possible due to public health recommendations. Director of the CSC Health Professions Program Kristal Kuhnel said it was difficult not having a chance for closure.
“We are disappointed we missed out on that chance to celebrate. These students are very well prepared for professional school and will soon be out contributing their talents to the health care world. We’ve always known their work is important, but now even more so in light of recent events,” Kuhnel said.
The list of local students is as follows:
» Gabrielle Rader of Lexington.
» Abigail Kring of North Platte.
» Hope Dowling of Lexington.
» Joel Schroeder of Paxton .
Nearly 3,000 students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master’s degree programs.
