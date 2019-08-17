Bethel church youth leader Jim Strecker shared with you last week about the amazing life changing mission trip to Miami this summer.
Now it’s time to hear from the kids who went on the trip.
Jaylee:
“I wanted to go because I’ve realized more than ever that I need God. He is the only true foundation. I wanted to go to help people, and be used to bring people to God’s kingdom.
“My main focus was I wanted those kids to know the love that God has for them.
“I also wanted to go to see how I felt about missions, because I’ve been considering being a traveling missionary.
“One of the things God revealed to me while I was there was the power of testimonies. He showed me how it can really bring people closer together. My own testimony brought me closer, not only to the kids, but to my teammates.
“The world is in dire need of people to go out — everywhere — and tell them about Jesus Christ.
“You don’t have to go somewhere like Uganda, Turkey or Brazil to be a missionary. You can choose to make that decision each and every morning that you are blessed with and do it in your own community.”
Veronica:
“I love teaching kids about God. When my youth pastor told us about the missions trip to Miami, I knew right away I wanted to go.
“The main thing I wanted to share with the kids is that God loves them and nothing they do will ever change the love He has for them.
“Many of the kids came from tough family situations and have been through more than anyone should ever have to endure. It was very inspiring the way that the kids still trusted in God
“God used me in such a powerful way. We worked with Kids XL. I learned it wasn’t only us teaching them; they taught us as well.
“There was one little boy who I will never forget. He asked me if I was rich. This question threw me off guard because I didn’t understand where this was coming from. I replied, ‘No, I’m not rich, but I wish I was. That would be pretty cool.’
“What he said next broke my heart. He said, ‘I don’t wish anything because I know it won’t happen, it doesn’t get better.’
“That really changed my perspective on things, because he is so young and already believes that.
“God used this situation as an amazing way for me to talk to him about the love of God. I explained to him how in Heaven everything is better and there is no hurt. We also talked about how God will always be there for him and things will get better; it just takes time. He may not see it now, but God has an amazing plan for him and will use him in amazing ways.
“I learned many things while on this mission trip. They taught us about their culture and the ways that it differs from ours and the similarities.
“The most important thing I took away from this trip is that no matter what you are going through or how dark times may get, always trust in God and praise Him for what you do have.
“These kids have been through so much in their life, but no matter what, they trust in God. They are so strong and everyone who went on this trip would agree that they can see God is going to use each and every one of them in a powerful way.”
Caleb:
“We went on a prayer walk on South Beach. Our group walked along the shore and offered people free prayer. There was one kid who prayed with us who didn’t speak much English. We prayed for him and his wellbeing. He said that his father was sick and asked us to pray for him, so we did.
“Before going on this trip I thought prayer was weird and kind of pointless. Now, I kneel and pray every single morning and night.
“I used to be just like everyone else at my school. I cussed, fell into nasty habits and was just an all-around bad person. Now that I’ve been with good Christian friends and spent more time with God, I am wiped clean and changed. God is all knowing, and knew exactly what I needed.”
Every time I read their comments, I am humbled and thankful for their willingness to share their story.
The next installment will include comments from some of the adult leaders.