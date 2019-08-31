I have a trusty folder that is tucked in my files labeled, “Ideas for columns.” Every once in a while, I search through it to see if there is something that God wants me to share.
This blue file folder holds notes, old articles and thoughts I have jotted down and tucked away for later.
I went to a funeral this morning of an old friend at a church I had attended in the past. I again realized how important it is to have church ties and be surrounded by fellow churchgoers. I chatted with friends from that congregation who I had known for 15 years. There is much comfort in a church community.
God led me right to the blue folder and there it was like a neon light flashing.
The article was titled, “Reasons Why One Man Goes to Church.” It was yellowed and tattered and folded, just waiting for me to find it. It expressed exactly how I was feeling.
Let me share with you what I found. It had been printed by the Granite State Free Press — a newspaper from Lebanon, New Hampshire, that ran from July 1859 until October 1967, according to the Lebanon Public Library.
» “Because first of all, I suppose, it is a habit of a lifetime. I am glad it is a habit and see no reason for a change.
» “Because I believe in its mission and work, and I am willing to put my belief into action. I do not consider it consistent to profess belief in an organization and then expect other fellows to do my part in keeping that organization alive.
» “Because even if I weren’t a church man, I should be unwilling to live in a community where there is no church; and if I stayed away and everyone else did as I, there would be no church.
» “Because through attendance and Sabbath-keeping my general morale is built up for the week ahead.
» “Because I can always find spiritual help and am made a better person than I otherwise would be.
» “Because I somehow feel that my presence and that of others helps my pastor to preach a better sermon.
» “Because I have girls and boys whom I want to go and I know my example either way will count for more than I can say.
» “Because I am familiar enough with human nature to know that people in general will go where others go. I am not a crowd, but I can count for one toward a crowd and I want to count in the right direction.
» “Because I am a member of the church and the vows of the church are upon me and it is my duty to honor them.
» “Because the Christian church is not merely an organization among many, rather one apart from and above all others. It is the church of Christ, founded by Him, standing for the things He stands for and seeking to carry on His work in the world.
» “Because, with many, I believe that the supreme need of the world is a spiritual need, and that the only supply adequate to meet that need is organized Christianity.
» “Because finally and simply and most of all, I love to go.”
As I share with many of my readers whom I meet when I am out and about, the column has to speak to me before I can share it with you.
This one spoke loud and clear.