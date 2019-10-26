Earlier this month, my column focused on our discouragement. My headline even said, “Don’t let Satan get the upper hand in your life” (because he is the one who causes it.)
It was shortly after I wrote that column that I caught myself buying into his lies. I let my guard down and he swiftly jumped right in.
My perspective changed. No longer was my glass half-full. He changed my tune and my tune became negative and worrisome. I began to fuss over things that might go wrong. I worked myself up into a full-blown tither, just like my mom.
My mom worried about everything. I vowed I would not fall into that trap, but every once in a while, it sneaks up on me. The sneakers have Satan’s name written all over them. He caught me off-guard.
As I left my room, I glanced at my own column hanging on the door. The headline seemed to be flashing in neon lights.
At the time I was reading a book written by Max Lucado. The title, “Anxious for Nothing,” teaches us how to deal with life’s challenges by relying on God and not becoming anxious. So I knew what I had to do.
I did an about-face, came back into my room and prepared to give Satan the boot. And I actually was wearing my boots that day, so I was dressed for battle.
How did I do that? I prayed. I realized Satan did not have the upper hand. I wanted him out of my life, out of my room and out of my world. Case closed.
Above my bed, where I always post inspiring messages, are some words from the book. I would like to share them with you, so when you go to battle with Satan you know what to do.
“C.A.L.M.”
Celebrate God’s goodness
“Rejoice in the Lord always ...” (Philippians 4:4)
How will you express your joy for God’s goodness today?
Ask God for help
“Let your requests be known to God.” (Philipians 4:6)
If you don’t already keep a prayer journal, start one today. Begin with today’s request.
Leave your concerns
with Him
“... with thanksgiving.” (Philipians 4:6)
At bedtime, review the concerns you left with God this morning. Thank Him for relieving you of anxious thoughts.
Meditate on
good things
“Think about the things that are good and worthy of praise.” (Philipians 4:8)
Plan your day to include time alone with God.
***
So, when anxiety knocks on the door, have Jesus answer it.
Lucado also give a beautiful example of how God helps us with fear and anxiety.
“When a father leads his four-year old son down a crowded street, he takes him by the hand and says, ‘Hold on to me.’ He doesn’t say ‘Memorize the map’ or ‘Take your chances dodging traffic,’ or ‘Let’s see if you can find your way home.’ The father gives the child one responsibility: ‘Hold my hand.’ God does the same with us.”
Just remember: Satan will try and limit your prayers because he knows your prayers will limit him.
