Everybody has their own idea of what a mission trip might be. You may have been on one yourself, or maybe you haven’t. Whatever the case may be, the mission trip experienced by the youth and their leaders from Bethel Church was out of this world.
I asked those who went on the trip to Miami this summer to share their experiences with me. I was not prepared for the responses I received.
Yes, there were facts about what they did, but the passion and underlying care went above and beyond. There were no three-line responses. Oh no, there were impassioned personal testimonies of each one’s experience.
I am not sure how to piece it all together, but God will help me tell their stories.
I will let Pastor Jim Strecker, head honcho of the youth group, tell his story:
“We partnered with an organization called Apex Missions. Apex focuses on connecting students with mission work.
“Missions provide students opportunities to grow relationally, spiritually, in leadership and in everyday service to their community. My goal in taking students on the mission trip this summer was to introduce the students to missions and provide an environment for students to grow as individuals, as leaders and as followers of Jesus.
“We partnered with True Vine Church and their summer ministry, Kids XL, where we prepared a standard (vacation Bible school) curriculum with Bible stories, skits, games and crafts.
“Our intent was to introduce children to the good news of Jesus.
“While we were working with Kids XL, we learned quickly that the curriculum we prepared didn’t work as we had expected.
“During the teaching time, our team of 29 students and adults was divided into five teaching teams, each led by a student.
“God used each of the teams to rework the material to make it culturally relevant to the many cultures represented by the children.
“One incredible God-sighting was seen through our high school aged class. In this age group we had a male team and a female team. Each team recognized the need to move beyond the curriculum and began sharing their faith testimonies.
“God used these stories to connect the truth of the Bible with the hands on love of the students. God also used these stories to open the eyes of our students to see the similarities between the struggles of South Dade County, Florida, and North Platte, Nebraska.
“Our goal was to introduce children to the good news of Jesus. God created us to have a relationship with Him, and this is where the good news appears; Jesus lived, died in our place, and rose to live again. Everyone who places their faith and trust in Christ alone can have their sins removed and their relationship with God restored, forever.
“When we got home, the entire team agreed, the trip ended too soon. They were excited to go again next summer.
“We may return to Florida, serve elsewhere in the country, or look to travel to another country to serve as missionaries and tell others about the good news of Jesus Christ.”
Their enthusiasm is contagious. I can’t wait to tell you more.
Stay tuned for next week.