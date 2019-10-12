As I look out the window, which is a far cry from being outside looking in the window, I think what a difference a day makes.
Yesterday as I rolled around the parking lot at Linden Court, the temperature was pushing 70 degrees. The sun was shining, there was a slight breeze. In short, it was an almost perfect fall day.
And then ... didn’t I mention what a difference a day makes? In Nebraska, it often only takes an hour for the weather to completely change. And it certainly did.
Today, I have on my wool socks and my boots with the fur lining. The breeze did an about-face and turned in to a blustery north wind. The temperature did a nose-dive and dropped 40 degrees.
Life is so good. My brother Tom just moved back to Phoenix on Monday. He must have known it was time to skedaddle. Maybe he took our warm weather with him. (It helps to blame somebody. Teehee.)
Yesterday, everyone was all smiles. Not today. Now, it’s talk about when is the snow going to arrive? It’s not a happy question. What a difference the weather makes in our disposition.
We all complain about the changing weather and the thought of snow, then we all hope for a white Christmas. Go figure.
I overheard a nurse talking about getting stocking stuffers for her two children. And another nurse had on her scrub top that said, “Dreaming of a white Christmas.”
We are fickle and we tend to overreact when we have to deal with the transition from fall to winter.
A quick check of the extended weather outlook shows it will be 70 degrees on Sunday.
So relax. Go put away your snow shovel and tuck your long johns back in the drawer. Remember, fall began on Sept. 23 and doesn’t end until Dec. 21.
This kind of weather change is going to happen many times in the next few weeks and does every year. And still, somehow, it throws us for a loop.
News flash — I just got a weather alert. It will be snowing in a few minutes. Teehee. Never a dull moment when it comes to Nebraska weather.
So, let’s stop complaining. Be glad for the weather we have. I don’t know about you, but I look forward to the changing of the seasons and the characteristics of each. The first tulip of spring, the golden leaves of fall, the first snowfall and the sunshine’s warm rays of summer.
There are things you can only do in the winter and likewise there are fun activities of summer.
I don’t like changes, but I do like surprises. So, we need to look at Nebraska’s seasons and their unpredictability as a little gift from God. It’s all in how you look at it.
