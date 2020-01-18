Christmas 2019 is over. All of my cherished Christmas decorations that adorned my room are neatly packed away in my red and green totes.
All of the Christmas carols have been sung and the trees no longer grace the hallways.
Lo and behold, a late Christmas present arrived from Jeanie last Sunday. I was told to be hungry.
My present wasn’t wrapped in shiny paper with bows on top. Oh, no! It was in a shiny bread pan wrapped in a kitchen towel.
The moment she set it down on the table, my mind transcended immediately back to our kitchen when my mom opened the oven and brought out her famous, mouth-watering, scrumptious light rye bread.
Jeanie had stolen Mom’s recipe from my keepsake file. In that shiny bread pan was my mom’s bread. “Merry Christmas!” she said as she plopped it down on the table.
The aroma only got better when she sliced the loaf open. I couldn’t wait for her to spread the real butter on that first slice.
The room was silent as we both enjoyed a moment from the past. I can’t tell you how many slices of Mom’s bread I have eaten. It was a treat.
It seemed natural to share the bread, just like my mom used to do. Jeanie and I buttered the piping hot bread and handed out the pieces to anyone and everyone at Linden Court. (If you missed it, we’ll do it again.)
But then Christmas was about to continue. A whole cartful of memories was wheeled in. A long-forgotten box of scrapbooks and yearbooks and photos was part two of this late Christmas celebration.
So, book by book, page by page, as we enjoyed another slice of bread, we traveled down memory lane. From Cody Elementary School to college graduation, my head and heart were filled with memories. I remembered things I hadn’t thought of in years.
I remembered my mom in the kitchen with her apron on, kneading the bread and putting it in a big crock to rise. She always put a dishtowel over the top of the bread. When it came out of the oven, she buttered the top with the butter wrapper.
My memories were like dominoes. One memory would trigger another. The smell of the bread started the memory train. Suddenly my brain was full of treasured moments that weren’t in my brain five minutes before.
That is how our brain works. There are all kinds of memories in there. They are just on the back burner where we don’t think about them, but one smell brought them all rushing back!
You too can hop on your own memory train. I highly recommend it. Your own thoughts and joys from the past can be a blessing to you on a blah January day.
So, go dig out the family photo album. Go searching for Grandma’s favorite recipe or call your mom and ask her about when she was a little girl and take her on the memory train. She will love it!
Our memories never go away. They are neatly tucked in the recesses of our mind. Take them out and dust them off and enjoy remembering what was.
