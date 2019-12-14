Christmas is coming too fast this year. Of course, there is the same number of days, but since Thanksgiving was a week later this year, it threw us for a loop.
There’s no time to waste. The hustle and bustle of the holiday season has engulfed everyone. Our to-do lists are longer than usual with less time to accomplish the tasks.
Don’t forget to add in the fun of Christmas parties and the special programs with the kids and watching all the classic Christmas movies.
It’s a challenge to bring our minds back to the real meaning of Christmas. We need to put the brakes on, stop and take time to breathe. Focus your attention on what really matters, and that is the reason for the season: The birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Here is one person’s view of what Christmas is all about:
Christmas is near. Christmas means cheer, Christmas is almost here.
We’ve had some snow, we’ve heard it blow. The season is on the go.
It’s time to care. It’s time to share. It’s time for the partridge and pear.
Out come the lights. The tree goes upright. Oh, what a joyous night.
It’s the season for people and presents and parties. It’s all so very much fun.
But whoa. Wait a minute, hold on, just slow down. There is something else to be done.
Celebrating is great, but don’t make the mistake and let the fun get in the way
of the very reason there is a Christmas and what happened on that day.
We sing of his birth in all the wonderful carols of angels and shepherds and kings.
We imagine the glistening star in the sky and the angels with their glorious wings.
They told us to worship, to honor this baby. They told us he was God’s son.
He came down to us because he loves us and he wants us to be daughters and sons
of His heavenly Father, who sent him to live here on earth for a time.
We must not forget him not ever, not for a minute, He said, ‘I will make you mine.’
Christmastime is joy and happiness and fun, but before all the celebrations begin,
take the time to acknowledge the reason we celebrate. Give thanks for forgiveness of sin.
On that dark and cold night in a stable far away, Mary laid God’s son in the hay.
We call it Christmas. And we all stop what we are doing, we gather together and we pray.
Our Savior came into our world that day and nothing was ever the same
By God’s grace we were blessed with forgiveness and love and it is ours through His son’s holy name
Gather and celebrate, with family and friends,
enjoy time spent with everyone
Look up to heaven and give God thanks
for His grace through Jesus His son.
Merry Christmas.
