If you could be a very secretive Secret Santa and shower blessings around the community, what would you do?
I have thought about it and have even made a list and I am checking it twice, or even three times.
My list will bless in big ways and small ways. Simple things like paying for someone’s coffee or picking up the tab for a meal or making someone’s house payment during the holiday.
Doing the smallest, kindest gesture especially during the holiday season when people are stressed to the max, is a win-win deal.
Since Jesus is the reason for the season we must keep our focus on the Savior which is the underlying incentive for all the Christmas giving.
I wanted to see what I had written about in the past at Christmastime. My focus has remained the same. This column appeared Dec. 24, 2005.
***
I hope people never get tired of the phrase, “Jesus is the reason for the season.” We see it on Christmas cards and billboards, as beginnings or endings of Christmas letters, in poems and articles, and even on calendars.
This phrase says it all. Case closed.
I used the phrase on my own Christmas letter. I wanted to use that phrase because this is what I believe. Yes, I had some accomplishments to put in my Christmas letter, but without Christ leading the way, those accomplishments would not have been possible.
Obviously, I am not alone. Whenever Rick Warren, author of the “Purpose Driven Life,” has anything to say, I take notice.
He said, “After talking with hundreds of people, I’ve concluded that most of us would love to have a simpler more meaningful and significant Christmas celebration. The problem is that we don’t know how.
He continues, “We don’t know how to get off the treadmill of shopping and wrapping and decorating and cooking and partying and cleaning up and returning gifts. Expectations are so high it’s no wonder that mothers in particular often secretly dread the duties of December.” (The article, “Purpose Driven Christmas,” appeared in Ladies Home Journal December 2004.)
An e-mail from my friend Lucilla said the same thing in a different way:
“And, as people make their
way home
From their trip to the mall,
They do not think about
Jesus.
Oh, no ... not at all.
Their lives were so busy
With their Christmas time
things
No time to remember
Christ Jesus, the King.”
Recent trips to stores and the post office remind me of the hectic busyness of Christmas. While everyone is so busy getting everyone just the right gift, don’t forget the following:
“What to Give?
To an enemy, forgiveness.
To an opponent, tolerance.
To a friend, your heart.
To a customer, service
To all men, charity.
To every child, a good
example.
To yourself, respect.”
— First Evangelical Lutheran Church Newsletter, December 2000.”
Remember to put Christ first as you celebrate this season.
Merry Christmas, and remember: Jesus is the reason for season.
