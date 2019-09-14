For most people, the last place they would ever want to be is in jail. Not so for JoJo. Jail is where she does her best work.
Last week, this column told you about my divine meeting with Staci Ponte and JoJo. I had originally told you about their stories in previous columns.
It was Staci’s turn last week. She met JoJo in the Lincoln County Jail and was touched by JoJo’s love of the Lord.
Now it’s time to hear from and about JoJo.
In JoJo’s own words, “I can’t wait to get out of here (Linden Court Rehab) and go back to jail.”
She loves the Lord and she wants you to know Him too. Period.
Last week’s column was shared on Staci’s Facebook page. There were dozens of responses. I have been given permission to share one of those responses.
Tonya was eager to tell others of her thanks to JoJo.
“Jail was where I met JoJo. She would come once a week and embrace us with God’s word and her own. I was always in awe of this woman’s faith as mine was broken and shattered.
“I was continually in jail — sometimes for a month, sometimes for almost a year. This amazing woman never stopped coming to visit me there. She is one of God’s most brilliant diamonds.”
JoJo has been visiting women in the Lincoln County jail for 57 years.
It’s hard to count the number of times JoJo has said the Sinner’s Prayer with someone — which is anywhere she feels the Lord leads her.
She will ask those she visits with to tell her their favorite verse in the Bible. Then she will ask them to explain why it means something to them.
After the woman are released from jail, the relationship between JoJo and the girls isn’t over. She tells them they can call her any time and she will pray with them.
There is more to this woman’s incredible story. For many years, she also went to The Connection, the local homeless shelter, weekly and taught a Bible study at Linden Estates.
JoJo says God smiles upon us who are doing His work by helping the hungry and homeless. This helps lighten the load when we sometimes grow weary.
As I wrote in my column in 2017, it still holds true today.
“No matter where JoJo goes — and she seems to be everywhere — the story is the same. She has impacted countless people in nursing homes, churches, shelters, jail and the hospital.
“Just like Jesus left the 99 to find the one that was lost, JoJo continues her search for people who need to know Jesus. Then, she will help them on their journey by teaching and praying and loving them in His name.”`
