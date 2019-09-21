It never gets old. I don’t care what it is, how it’s done or who does it, but you had better follow the Golden Rule. Period.
Let me say it again — be nice to each other. Go out of your way; don’t take a shortcut to avoid being helpful.
You will feel better because you have offered a helping hand. It’s not a big deal, but it might put a spring in your step and put a smile on your face and the face of the person you helped.
And it is making a difference. You might not notice or think so, but I beg to differ.
When you are kind, people notice and they appreciate the kindness.
This leads me to another topic — gratitude.
When I was having my weekly Bible study with friend Jeff Gorley, We were reading in Max Lucado’s book “Anxious for Nothing.” Max says, ”The widest river on earth is a body of water called ‘If Only.’
“If Only ... I were thinner, richer, the kids were gone, be married, or be divorced I would have a good life.”
The good life you are looking for does not begin when circumstances change, but when our attitude toward them does.
The Bible teaches us very clearly, “Be anxious for nothing but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Jesus Christ” (Philippians 4:6-7)
Max points out, “Paul embedded two essential words that deserve special attention: with thanksgiving. Sprinkled in your phrases of ... ‘Please give me’ ... ‘won’t you show me’ ... should be two wonderful words: Thank you.”
Kindness and thankfulness go together like peanut butter and jelly. You could eat them separately, but they are so much better together. The flavors just blend together and make a better sandwich.
Just like this sandwich, kindness and thankfulness are better together. They bring a welcome calmness and serenity.
Quoting Max again, “Worry refuses to share the heart with kindness. One heartfelt thank you will suck the oxygen out of worry’s world.”
No matter what you do, if you do it with gratitude in your heart and with kindness, you cannot help but have a better day.
When you go through the check-out line, take the time to notice and even talk to the cashier. Don’t grumble at her because it is busy and the line was long. If anyone deserves to grumble, it is the cashier. She could use a bit of kindness and a thank you for her services.
Thank at least five people a day for doing their job. Can’t think of anyone? Let me help. You wouldn’t have a cart to shop with if the gentlemen didn’t round them up in the parking lot.
Those piles of neatly folded clothes didn’t just happen. Someone refolded and straightened them. Yes, it is their job, but everyone wants to be noticed for a job well done.
Kind words can change someone’s day. It can change their attitude, their outlook on life and everyone will have a better day.
It sounds too good to be true, but it is true. Just try it and see for yourself.
