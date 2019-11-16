Often my readers will ask me how I come up with ideas for this column. Well, let me tell you. Where should I begin?
When I started writing 25 years ago, things were different than they are today. If there was an event or a special occasion at a church, I wrote about it before and usually after.
I was often the publicity person for informing you, so you would have all the “who, what, when, where, why and how” of the events. The more information I got, the longer the story I could write.
Times changed as technology changed. With the introduction of Facebook and texting, churches are now able to get the word out via social media.
At the same time, my focus was evolving toward more human interest topics. I wanted to write more about people than events. I found myself wanting to dig deeper into topics about the challenges of living.
The timing for change was perfect. It couldn’t have been better. That is not an unusual thing because God’s timing is always perfect and God is my go-to, be-all partner in writing.
So to go back to the original question, how do I come up with ideas for this column? God connects me and others, and the column materializes.
Often when I am talking with someone, a light bulb comes on and I suddenly see a story. I may be planning to write about one topic and a completely different one ends up on my computer screen. That is always exciting when that happens. I know God led me to that point.
People often say, “You wrote that just for me.” My comment is that it has to inspire me before it inspires you.
When it inspires me, I know it came from God and it will speak to someone. I am often the bridge between where you are and where He wants to take you. That is a humbling experience. What an honor to be used in that way. I am glad that God instilled in me my passion for writing so I could be His helper.
One of the many joys of writing my column is the notes and letters that come and you tell me how my column inspired you.
I am always taken aback when I receive a letter from someone I’ve never met and do not know. The very fact that they took the time to write and tell me thank you that my words inspired them.
A card like that always goes up on my door where I can reread it and smile.
Even after 24 years of writing my column each and every week, it still brings me pure joy. I can say this with great certainty: None of this would be possible without my wonderful readers.
You are my inspiration. Therefore, as I always say, “You keep reading and I’ll keep writing.”
